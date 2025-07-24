Sydney Catholic Schools’ holiday sporting Camps a hit with students

By Declan Donohue

Sydney Catholic Schools lit up the July school holidays with a vibrant line-up of sporting camps that saw hundreds of students trade their couches for courts, fields, and fairways across Sydney.

From Milperra to Randwick, the camps offered students an exciting range of sports, including Rugby 7s, golf, netball, basketball, table tennis, and even the increasingly popular pickleball.

The action kicked off on Tuesday, 8 July, with Zing Activ at Mount St Joseph, Milperra, and a high-energy Rugby 7s camp at Southern Districts Rugby Club in Sylvania Waters, facilitated by Rugby NSW Development Officers. Budding golfers teed off the same day at Sefton Golf Course, developing their short game and long drives under the guidance of expert Golf Professionals from Golf NSW.

Friday, 11 July saw the courts at Bankstown Basketball Stadium buzzing with the Buddy Basketball camp — a fast-paced and inclusive basketball competition that encouraged teamwork and fun.

The following week, Table Tennis took centre stage at Marist College Eastwood, followed by Netball for junior primary students at Bethany College, Hurstville. The sporting festivities wrapped up in style with a dynamic Pickleball session at Marcellin College, Randwick — introducing many students to this fast-growing sport for the first time.

Peta Haynes, Sydney Catholic School Sports OOSH Education Officer, believes that programs such as this provide students with opportunities to engage with other like-minded peers from across Sydney. “Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive. Surveys revealed that students not only improved their sporting confidence during the camps but also valued the opportunity to make new friends and be part of a positive and energetic community”, she stated.

Sydney Catholic Schools Sport Supervisor, Sean Mullaly said the program aimed to “keep kids active, connected and confident over the holidays — and we’re thrilled to see it making a difference. The goal is to provide an introduction to sport which can kick start students’ pathways both within SCS and with outside associations, in community sport”, he said.

Looking ahead, Sydney Catholic Schools is already gearing up for an exciting lineup in the October school holidays, with plans to offer cricket, badminton, fencing, and water polo camps. These programs will continue to build on the success of July by giving students the chance to try new sports, sharpen their skills, and stay active in a fun and supportive environment. With such a diverse offering on the horizon, the October holidays are set to be another action-packed chapter in the SCS sports calendar.