Sydney couple’s lives changed after medical emergency

A community has rallied around a Sydney couple after a young father and musician suffered a traumatic brain injury earlier this year.

Ares Hernandez suffered a ruptured aneurysm on 4 June and underwent surgery on 7 June, leaving him unable to work.

Hernandez is currently being taken care of by his wife, Jennifer Palomera Hernandez, who is a teacher in the Amadeus Music Program which works with Sydney Catholic Schools.

The couple, who share young daughter Athena, have had a community fundraiser set up to support Hernandez’s continuing need for medical support.

Although the couple lives and works in Australia, they are not permanent residents, meaning they cannot access Medicare or government help to assist with Hernandez’s medical needs.

More than $40,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe appeal.

Palomera Hernandez said the past two months had been a hard time for the family, but they are taking it day by day and she is grateful for the outpouring of support from locals and her employer.

“Our life in the past weeks has been a rollercoaster of emotions and very unstable, not just emotionally but financially due to my husband not working and our migration status,” she told The Catholic Weekly.

“Thank God he is alive and recovering well and miraculously fast.”

Palomera Hernandez said she had a good support system as her mother had come from Mexico to help take care of Hernandez and their daughter.

She also said her close friends helped her as well by providing meals while they were in the hospital with Hernandez, picking Athena up from school, and taking them to and from the hospital.

“I have experienced an amazing loving reaction from people, a huge amount of people praying for us in praying circles and Masses,” she said.

“It has definitely made a difference and we feel so blessed and loved.”