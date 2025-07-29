Sydney faithful prepare to reinvigorate the faith at Synod consultations

As Catholics across Sydney prepare to share their practical ideas for the church’s growth at three upcoming Synod consultations—beginning on 30 August in Menai—parish communities are already actively exploring ways to reinvigorate the church for the years ahead.

His Grace, Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP, has convoked a diocesan Synod for Sydney between 30 April and 3 May 2026 to address the Holy Spirit-inspired longings communicated by the Sydney faithful after many years of consultation.

In preparation, the archbishop is seeking positive, practical and faithful ideas on how to make our church in Sydney more vibrant. These consultations will focus on three repeated longings: for more prayerful liturgies, more Christ-centred communities and to be more mission-oriented.

Auxiliary Bishop Daniel Meagher, a member of the archbishop’s Synod working party believes “these themes express genuine Spirit-inspired longings of our people.”

Sydney’s faithful are encouraged to engage in conversation within their communities about their hopes for the church, and to bring forward ideas on how these three longings might be fulfilled at any of the three upcoming regional consultations:

Holy Family, Menai

Saturday, 30 August 2025 | 9 AM – 12 PM

St Mary’s Cathedral

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 | 6 – 9 PM

All Saints, Liverpool

Thursday, 16 October 2025 | 6 – 9 PM

Bishop Meagher explained that the purpose of these consultations is “to honour the already expressed genuine longings of our people, to try and respond to them and to develop pastoral initiatives that will bear much fruit.”

Gymea parishioner Isabelle Williams, 25, sees the consultations as a crucial opportunity for young Catholics to shape their faith community “for our children and their future children,” she said.

She will be attending the first consultation at Holy Family parish in Menai on 30 August, armed with ideas that combine both her passion for music and a practical vision about the church’s future.

“Music is so powerful, and can really enhance the liturgy,” the keen musician explains.

Having chosen hymns for several parishes in the area, she believes music can be used to enhance the prayerful liturgy that Archbishop Fisher has identified as one of his three key longings for the church. “When I go to the traditional Latin Mass and hear the Gregorian Chant music, it activates something in your soul,” Isabelle notes.

Isabelle also thinks practically about community building, suggesting simple initiatives like “morning teas after church” to help parishioners “actually chat and integrate together.”

With Archbishop Fisher and Bishop Meagher leading the process, Isabelle views the Sydney synod consultations as offering “real impact” at a local level.

“Everyone has something to bring, that they’re passionate about. Even if it’s just one little idea, it could have a massive effect on what the future is going to look like.”

Fr Mani Malana, parish priest at Holy Family in Menai, is genuinely excited about hosting the first Synod consultation on 30 August and is expecting strong attendance.

“The parish is energised and excited about the opportunity to express their thoughts and reflections about the church,” he explained.

When discussing his parish’s priorities for the Synod, he revealed their deep desire “to mobilise and activate the Filipino community in the parish,” he shared.

“They are such a sleeping giant and activating and engaging this significant demographic group can only strengthen the church. The Synod allows us to explore this,” he added.

But Fr Malana also stresses that these consultations aren’t just for his immediate parish in Menai. “This is an opportunity for the whole archdiocese to bring their ideas and vision for a more vibrant community,” he added.

Isabelle believes the Synod is “a once in a lifetime opportunity for young Catholics.”

“It’s our chance to help shape a church that is faithful to tradition and responsive to contemporary needs. We can help create the unified, prayerful, and mission-oriented church that Archbishop Fisher envisions for Sydney’s future.”

For more details about the dates and locations for the consultations and for the Sydney Synod 2026, please go to: https://www.sydneycatholic.org/sydney-synod/