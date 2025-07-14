Sydney on track to follow Vatican guidelines on implementation of global synod

Bishop Daniel Meagher says the Archdiocese of Sydney is well on track to follow the Vatican’s guidelines for the implementation phase of the Synod on Synodality, the process aimed at discerning and supporting reforms in the church which was opened by Pope Francis in 2021.

The General Secretariat of the Synod published the 24-page text, “Pathways for the implementation phase of the synod document,” on 7 July with the approval of Pope Leo XIV.

Aimed at offering a “shared framework” it sets out the responsibilities of the world’s bishops and dioceses in relation to the global synod process, to prepare for a further ecclesial assembly in Rome scheduled for 2028.

Local churches and bishops worldwide will be instrumental in helping implement the proposals and foster the spirit of the 2024 final document of the Synod of Bishops on synodality, the Vatican synod office said.

The document is available at synod.va and also includes a timeline of activities required by local churches in the lead up to the 2028 assembly, including holding their own synod sometime between June 2025 – December 2026.

“Concretely, the priority is to offer the people of God new opportunities to walk together and reflect on these experiences in order to reap their fruits for the mission and share them,” the text reads.

The archdiocese will do just that with its own synod, scheduled for 30 April to 3 May 2026, preceded by consultation sessions currently being prepared for this year.

As a starting point, three ‘longings’ of the city’s Catholics have already been discerned in response to insights drawn from Fifth Plenary Council of Australia, the universal Synod on Synodality and the archdiocese’s own mission plan.

“Overall, we are confident in our ability to implement these directives from Rome,” Bishop Meagher said.

“The three ‘longings’ from Sydney Catholics that will be discussed at our archdiocesan synod to become a more prayerful, Christ-centred, and mission-oriented church mirror the three themes of communion, participation and mission expressed at the universal synod.

“In alignment with the Vatican’s guidelines, our consultations leading up to our synod are designed to be prayerful encounters that include voices from our parishes, migrant chaplaincies, schools, universities, lay and religious communities.

“We hope that by attending our three consultations in August and October, Sydney Catholics can share positive, practical, and faithful ideas that help our archdiocese continue to flourish.”

Chair of Sydney’s synod working party, Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP, has also invited participation through prayer, submission of ideas, and attendance at one of the three regional consultation sessions.

They will be held at: