Angry synod critics risk losing sight of central matters of Catholic faith

The final session of the seemingly never-ending Synod on Synodality has begun in Rome. Like last year, it began with a retreat for all members of the Synod but a novel inclusion this year was that the retreat concluded with a public penitential service, presided over by the Holy Father. As part of the service, seven cardinals were asked to publicly confess—on behalf of all the baptised—a list of sins chosen specifically for the occasion by Pope Francis.

I have to confess that I was somewhat bemused at some of the inclusions. They had never appeared on any examination of conscience I have seen. For example, Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, asked forgiveness for “systems that have fostered slavery and colonialism,” while Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, pleaded for mercy for “indoctrinating” the Gospel, “reducing it to a pile of dead stones to be thrown at others” and Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna repented for the “obstacles that we place in the building of a truly synodal, symphonic church, aware of being holy people of God who walk together recognising the common baptismal dignity.”

Given that a good portion of the baptised are still trying to understand precisely what it means to be a synodal church, let alone a “symphonic” one, it is hard to see that last sin being committed with full knowledge and consent.

- Advertisement -

I think it’s okay for Catholics to (charitably) critique the format and content of the penitential service. In my own opinion, I find public repentance for abstract, communal sins a little cringeworthy and awkward, particularly when contrasted with the beauty of an intimate, personal encounter with Christ in the confessional.

However, in looking at the comments about the penitential service on X/Twitter and other social media platforms, I was struck by how many people made comments along the lines of, “Not in my name” or “he doesn’t speak for me,” or “you can’t ask forgiveness on behalf of somebody else.”

While I understand the frustration over the penitential service and some of the other things we might see in and around the synod, rejecting it out of hand would mean we risk falling into serious error in essential matters of faith.

For example, it is absolutely the job of the priest to intercede for us to God, begging for his mercy upon us even when we are unaware or unrepentant. Sacred Scripture is replete with examples of holy men and women pleading for God to relent and not punish a sinful people. If we adopt an attitude of “I only want the priest or bishop to pray for me when I consent,” then we are refusing one of the ways God has always poured out his grace on us.

I don’t know about you, but I would much prefer to have a priest or a bishop ask for God’s mercy on my behalf for a hundred sins that I haven’t committed, or even for a hundred sins that I don’t think are sins at all, then for him to miss asking even one time when I need him to.

What’s more, such an attitude risks falling into the same error as those with whom we disagree. Some of the more radical advocates in the synodal process have, for decades, wanted the laity to dictate what a priest or bishop should do when it comes to his governing office, such as the finances and the administration of a parish or diocese. Some of those who might describe themselves as more conservative or traditional want to tell the priest what to do when it comes to teaching and sanctifying office—preaching and liturgy.

Yes, I know the teaching office pertains to the truths of the faith and the sanctifying with the salvation of souls and the right worship of God, which are much graver matters. Yet by saying “not in my name,” synod sceptics risk inadvertently giving credence to the anti-priest ticket of radical liberals seeking to displace the priest from his mediating role between God and laity.

We believe that God calls his priests and saints as true intercessors—they are not employees, nor are they mere delegates of the people. From Abraham interceding for Sodom and Gomorrah (Gen 18) to the high priestly prayer of Christ (Jn 17), our faith needs the righteous one to stand in the place of the many before God. That’s one of the issues at stake in Rome this month—amid the cranky comments online, don’t forget it.