Simplicity and recollection when praying for a united church

This year’s ecumenical vigil was simpler than in 2023, although more recollected and symbolic, with a direct call to “restore the church.”

The Protomartyrs’ Square was chosen as the location to pray for the unity of the church, together with representatives of other Christian denominations. The event marked the anniversary of the start of the Second Vatican Council and a new ecumenical era.

Pope Francis did not deliver the homily, but declared it official.

“In this place, we remember the First Martyrs of the church of Rome. This Basilica was built on the site where their blood was shed; the church was built upon their blood,” he wrote.

“May these martyrs strengthen our certainty that, in drawing closer to Christ, we draw closer to one another, sustained by the prayers of all the saints of our churches, now perfectly one by their sharing in the paschal mystery.”

In his message to the congregation he also reflected on the “shame” and “scandal” of the division of Christians.

“Unity is a grace, an unexpected gift. We are not its driving force; the true driving force is the Holy Spirit who guides us towards greater communion,” he said.

“This Synod is an opportunity to do better, to overcome the walls that still exist between us.

“Let us focus on the common ground of our shared Baptism, which prompts us to become missionary disciples of Christ, with a common mission.

“The world needs our common witness; the world needs us to be faithful to our common mission.”