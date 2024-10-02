For the first time, synod sessions will be open to the public

For the first time, the Synod is opening to the public. This is one of the novelties of this year’s assembly. Although all members must maintain confidentiality, there will be sessions where they can dialogue openly with the public.

“These are four moments in which the assembly opens itself to the outside, knowing that the topics being discussed are of interest not just to the participants in the assembly,” said Monsignor Riccardo Battochio, Special Secretary of the Synod.

“They are topics that have a scope in which the people of God participate, as well as the people who want to be informed not only of the dynamics, not only of what is coming during the session, but also of what the session is about.”

It will be held on 9 and 16 October through four conferences at two different venues in Rome: at the Jesuit Curia and at the Augustinianum Institute. The themes are the following: the people of God as the subject of mission, the authority of the bishop, the relationship between the local and universal church, and the exercise of the primacy.

“Each forum, each meeting consists of two parts: short talks by the speakers and then a time, hopefully long enough, of dialogue with the audience of questions with answers from the speakers,” he said.

This means that, unlike previous years, this final phase will allow the faithful to participate by expressing their doubts and perspectives on the topics that until now, were reserved to the 368 members.