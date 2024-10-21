Synod’s final stretch: Cardinal Mario Grech recalls the pope’s directives

The last week of the Synod began with this Mass presided over by the secretary general of the assembly, Cardinal Mario Grech.

The Maltese Cardinal encouraged the audience not to be satisfied with the work done. He said that it is necessary to maintain the attitude of listening to the Holy Spirit and recalled some of the directives given by the pope.

The Holy Father reminded us at the beginning of the Synodal journey: the Synod is an ecclesial moment and the protagonist of the Synod is the Holy Spirit.

Just two days earlier, the cardinal and the senior members of the assembly had met with Pope Francis to finalise the details of the Synod, which was the most experimental in recent decades, especially in the formal aspect.