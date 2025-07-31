Melto D’Moronoyo: The 350 Maronite Martyrs, witnesses of faith

Each year on 31 July, the Maronite Church commemorates the memory of the 350 holy monks who were martyred in 517. These men were slain by other Christians for no reason but their fidelity to the true faith, professing the doctrine of the Council of Chalcedon. They were not aggressors or political agents, but peaceful men of prayer, devout monks journeying for the cause of the Church.

Their story is told in a letter written by their fellow monks to Pope Hormisdas, in which they declared: “Even if we suffer, we endure it with rejoicing, knowing that the sufferings of the present time are not worthy of the future glory, which will be revealed in us.”

As they made their way to the cell of Saint Simeon, they were ambushed by men incited by Severus and Peter, Monophysite leaders who rejected the Council of Chalcedon. The attackers struck without warning, killing 350 of the monks. Some were slain as they sought refuge at the altars. Others were wounded, and their monasteries were burned through the night. The monks’ possessions, meagre as they were, were looted. These holy men died not for worldly gain, but because of their faith.

The monks pleaded with Pope Hormisdas to “stand up with fervour and zeal… and avenge the faith that has been despised, the canons that have been trodden under foot, the fathers who have been blasphemed, and such a great synod that has been attacked with anathema.”

The pope’s reply was both pastoral and resolute: “The insanity of the enemies of God has been laid open… but I praise God that he preserves the faith of his soldiers in the midst of adversities.”

These were men who made no war, bore no weapons, and posed no threat except their unwavering orthodoxy. They died not for ideology or rebellion, but because they stood firm in what the Church teaches.

It is sobering to reflect that we are living in an age when Christians are suffering more persecution than ever before in our history. We have tended to pass over Our Lord’s predictions of persecution, but we can do so no longer:

“Blessed are you, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you” (Matt 5:11-12).

Persecution is a reality. We do not seek it. But perhaps we shall be asked to accept it.

The mystery we need to approach with wide open eyes, and to surrender ourselves to, is the mystery of sacrifice. In each celebration of the Divine Offering (the Mass), Our Lord offers Himself to the Father. We pray: “O Lord, you are the pleasing oblation who offered yourself for us… You are the high priest who offered yourself as the lamb… Through your mercy may our prayer rise like incense…”

We can and should seek to join ourselves to the offering of the Lord. If we unite our voluntary and intentional sacrifice of our lives with the Lord’s oblation of Himself, then it rises to heaven on the back of His sacrifice and may be accepted for His sacred sake.

When we ponder the 350 Martyrs, we must ask ourselves: “Am I prepared to give my life for the Lord, as they were?” They did not know they were going to their deaths, but they knew there was tremendous hostility against them, and they did not change their lives or their faith because of that. The very fact that they held to their faith placed them in opposition to determined and ruthless enemies.

The memory of the Martyrs should enliven in us the realisation that there is more to life than longevity. It is the quality of our lives that counts, and what can give quality to our lives but the search for holiness?

Holiness is the quality of God. It is the approach to His goodness, truth and beauty. Because we must travel to Him and His Kingdom, we cannot specify the route we will take. The way is in His hands. We can only choose to walk it, or not. And if we do accept, then our choice must be unconditional.

May the prayers of the 350 Martyrs of Saint Maroun be with us.