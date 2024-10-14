The family that prays together…

By Rev Dr John Puthuva, St Marys Syro Malabar Mission, Newcastle.

Recently I visited the home of a Syro-Malabar Catholic family who migrated to Newcastle Australia, from Kerala, India. It was a very enjoyable visit, where we discussed many things, from politics to pastoral topics. We exchanged jokes, shared experiences and the children were happy to sing for us.

After more than two hours of fun and laughter, the mother of the house intervened.

- Advertisement -

“Excuse me,” she said. “But it’s time for our nine-pm prayer.”

We all assembled in front of the Sacred Heart of Jesus where the mother distributed rosaries and asked her eldest son to lead us. The prayer, including rosary and bible reading lasted for 30 minutes.

Family prayer time is a strong tradition in the culture of Kerala especially among the Catholics. This Indian state has a vibrant Catholic community, and I believe that one of the reasons for this vibrancy is the earnestness and regularity with which the families approach their evening prayer.

This sacred tradition is continued by the Catholic Kerala people, wherever in the world they end up.

But it isn’t always easy to keep such a tradition alive, especially in countries such as Australia, where the greatest difficulty is in convincing the younger generation who are born and brought up here, of the importance for family prayer. Only the most determined and creative families— such as the one that I visited— will succeed.

Of course, people can find all sorts of excuses and distractions to avoid prayer time with the family. And some argue that giving up this tradition is only to be expected in such a hectic world.

But the families from Kerala, India still find time for family prayer.

If there is a will, there is always a way.

Kindly excuse me, its prayer time!