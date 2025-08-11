Sydney Catholic Early Childhood Services (SCES) has laid the foundation for their new preschool and long daycare centre in Lurnea, in Sydney’s southwest, which is set to open at the beginning of 2026.

The concrete slab was blessed by parish priest of St Francis Xavier Fr Thu Nguyen on 1 July, signalling the beginning of the construction phase for the early learning centre.

“SCECS was currently operating a service nearby in Sadleir Miller and there was significant demand for childcare places in the area but few high quality, not-for-profit services in the area for families to choose from,” SCES CEO Franceyn O’Connor told The Catholic Weekly.

She said the project, which when the centre is open will accommodate 67 children, was also aided by the state government, who awarded SCECS a $3.72 million grant to build the preschool.

“The preschool and long daycare centre service will be an integral part of St Francis Xavier’s Catholic community,” she said.

“We hope to form a partnership with the parish primary school in supporting children and families on their educational journey.”

O’Connor said the centre will be open from 7am to 6pm for 49 weeks of the year and will accept children as young as six weeks old, accommodating parents and carers who have different care needs for their children.

The service will also employ teachers for the preschool as well as additional educators, who will work alongside Sydney Catholic Schools.

She said the Lurnea site was not the only Catholic early learning centre to open in 2026, with facilities in Matraville and Camperdown also opening in 2026, and more to follow.