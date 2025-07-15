The St Mary’s Cathedral family where everyone serves

Serving God is a family affair for the Hiu family. All five members are involved in the sacramental and liturgical life at St Mary’s Cathedral and in Sydney’s Indonesian Catholic community.

Marius, 45, Hanita Adhi, 44, and their children Nathanael, 17, Matthew, 14, Natalie, 12, and Marcus, nine, are often found at the country’s “mother church” and also serve at Our Lady of the Rosary, Kensington.

Marius is an acolyte at the cathedral, and Hanita Adhi coordinates marriage preparation course for Indonesian Catholic couples and assists the hospitality team in Kensington.

- Advertisement -

The pair’s two eldest children are altar servers alongside their dad, and the youngest two are singers at both their local parish and the St Mary’s Cathedral College choir.

Marius said he began serving as at the cathedral for its online Masses during COVID.

From there, he slowly increased his time spent serving and is now a regular at Sunday Masses.

“Then, praise God, an opportunity opened up for my boys to serve with me,” he told The Catholic Weekly.

Outside of the Mass, the Hius bond over their love of eating and cooking good food.

“We love to try new recipes and getting the kids involved,” he said.

“Whenever we have the opportunity to travel or go somewhere special, we always remember the food as an important memory of the event.”

He said and his wife were “very proud” of their children for being so actively involved in the Mass, which is an important part of their lives.

“One of the high points of my serving is to get your children to follow in your footsteps, in a good way,” he said.

The Hius also remain incredibly involved in their local communities as Marius and his wife assist their parish priest with running marriage preparation courses.

The family considers both their parishes to be their homebase, with the younger Hius often wanting to assist the Indonesian Catholic community and be part of the children’s liturgy at Kensington.

“They are the ones that are putting their hands up,” Hanita Adhi said.

Marius said serving as a family has definitely brought them closer and has provided his and his wife a “great opportunity” to form their children’s faith by talking about liturgical actions, the calendar, and observing the architecture of St Mary’s.

“In this busy world where everybody has our own schedule, serving as the cathedral has allowed us to do something routine together,” he said.

“Being seen serving together has also given us some opportunity to evangelise and approach other families and encourage them to participate in their local parish.”