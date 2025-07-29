Thousands climb Ireland’s Croagh Patrick for annual pilgrimage giving witness to faith

Thousands of pilgrims scaled Ireland’s holy mountain, Croagh Patrick, for “Reek Sunday” on 27 July.

Archbishop Francis Duffy of Tuam placed grandparents and the elderly at the centre of this year’s pilgrimage, which coincided with the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.

Speaking in Westport, County Mayo, Archbishop Duffy praised the hope passed down by older generations, calling their example a vital channel of faith.

He spoke in the shadow of the mountain where St Patrick is reputed to have spent 40 days fasting in the fifth century.

Over 6,000 pilgrims climbed the 2,500-foot summit—some barefoot, some in religious habits—many moved by devotion, others by tradition or challenge.

Dominican friars and lay pilgrims alike shared reflections of faith and witness. One young woman distributed rosaries for the Legion of Mary; a couple, soon to be married, made the climb as part of their spiritual preparation.

“The Reek is part of our living faith,” Archbishop Duffy told OSV News. “It connects past, present and hope for the future.”