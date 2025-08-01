Top young golfers tee off at historic St Michael’s for SCS Golf Day

By Declan Donohue

The fairways of St Michael’s Golf Club in Little Bay were alive with talent and tradition as students from across Sydney Catholic Schools gathered for the annual Golf Day competition in a day that celebrated both elite youth sport and Catholic heritage.

The event was played at one of New South Wales’ premier courses, St Michael’s Golf Club, which is ranked in the state’s top 10 and rich in Catholic history.

Established in 1938 for Catholic golfers, the course owes much of its legacy to Monsignor James Meany, a pioneer of Catholic education and media. As Diocesan Inspector of Schools, parish priest of St Mark’s Drummoyne, and founder of 2SM radio, Monsignor Meany’s vision helped lay the foundation for events like this to flourish generations later.

Under clear skies and challenging course conditions, students showcased outstanding skill and composure.

In the boys’ division, Daeseung Lee from Marist College Eastwood claimed first place with a steady and strategic round. He was closely followed by Thomas Skinner of Christian Brothers High School, Lewisham, who secured second, and Matthew De Angelis from De La Salle College, Revesby Heights, who rounded out the podium in third.

The girls’ division saw Miya Finneran of All Saints Catholic College, Liverpool, rise to the top, with a composed and accurate round. Camilla Casafus from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart College earned second place, while Iris Zheng of Marist Catholic College North Sydney placed third.

Tim Kelleher, Sydney Catholic Schools Golf Convenor, praised the calibre of competition: “The Sydney Catholic Schools Golf Day was a fantastic opportunity for our students to showcase their talent on one of the state’s premier courses. Their passion, skill, and sportsmanship made the day truly memorable and highlighted the strength of school sport across our system.”

Adding to the occasion, Fr Ron Davoren CP, retired parish priest from the Archdiocese of Sydney, joined the competition on the day, further connecting the event to the rich Catholic tradition from which it was born.

Madelyn Carmichael, SCS Competition and Events Coordinator, echoed this sentiment, adding: “The Sydney Catholic Schools Golf Day was a tremendous success, bringing together students, staff, and sponsors in a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and community spirit. The outstanding participation and support reflect the strength and unity of our sporting community.”

The day was a true testament to the legacy of Catholic education, sporting excellence, and the enduring value of community. Plans are already underway to build on this year’s success in 2026.