Outdoor adventure education boosts adolescents’ mental health

A new study from the University of Notre Dame Australia (UNDA) has shown adventuring outdoors has a deep impact on supporting the mental health and development of adolescents.

The study, led by researcher Dr Michael Down as part of wider study into the applications of outdoor education, comprised of five groups of 29 children, all aged between 13 and 14 years old.

The study also included teachers, who also observed the children and acted as “key informants.”

The results showed the students benefitted from the physical activities psychologically, reporting decreased feelings of loneliness and social isolation, and showing increased confidence and independence.

Down said he expected how the participants would react to the adrenaline-inducing activities of the outdoor education would be an important part of the study as they would find feelings of success from “overcoming these big challenges and living to tell the tale.”

“But what we found mainly were reflecting and bonding over those experiences, say around a campfire or while cooking dinner together, and sharing some stories, was probably far more important for wellbeing than anything else we found,” he told The Catholic Weekly.

The study found the experience was a motivator for the students to participate in outdoor education, with three subthemes being apparent: social connection, freedom, and independence.

The study had children experiencing outdoor play and living through hikes, caving, abseiling, rock climbing, and cooking for themselves, which provided the participants with both an expedition focus as well as teaching them specific skills.

The study also found the participants had very positive perceptions of being outdoors, which students liking the possibilities of exploration, swimming, and creating things in nature.

“I just like being in nature, it’s the freedom, being away from people and away from the classroom,” a participant said.

The student said it was easier to get to know people better in nature, instead of being seating on opposite sides of a classroom.

A teacher said outdoor learning was a “good way to disconnect from common life” and experience something new, with another saying their “sense of place” was stronger just by being outside.

The study found the best way to create a good student experience was by journeying, with a teacher also expressing appreciation for this method.

“I like that journey aspect because you get to immerse yourself in that place,” the participant said.

“It’s just you, your stuff, your group in nature, travelling.”

Down said, even though the results of the study were positive, there was a clear opportunity gap.

He pointed to the ability of schools being able to provide an environment to teach outdoor adventure education meant students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds may not be able to participate or gain the benefits.

“The teachers I talked to were from other Catholic or independent Western Australian school, and so most of them were fairly well-funded, well-researched, and they had access to cutting edge equipment,” he said.

“There are other schools in Western Australia, the western community, who may not have access to all of those other resources.”