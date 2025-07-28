back to top
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
US prelates head to Japan on “Pilgrimage of Peace” amid nuclear fears old and new

By OSV News

Cardinals Robert W. McElroy of Washington, Blase J. Cupich of Chicago, and Archbishops John C. Wester of Santa Fe, N.M., and Paul D. Etienne of Seattle, are pictured in a combination photo. In August 2025, during the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the four prominent U.S. prelates will travel to Japan to participate in a Pilgrimage of Peace, fostering prayer, dialogue, and global advocacy for nuclear disarmament. (OSV News files/OSV News/CNS)

As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan amid renewed nuclear threats in current conflicts, several US Catholic bishops will travel to Japan on a “Pilgrimage of Peace.”

Cardinal Blase J Cupich of Chicago, Cardinal Robert W McElroy of Washington, Archbishop Paul D Etienne of Seattle and Archbishop John C Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico, will visit the two Japanese cities 5-10 August, celebrating Masses for the victims, engaging in dialogue and interfaith prayer, and participating in commemoration services and processions.

The delegation—which will include faculty, staff and students from several Catholic universities—will be welcomed and accompanied by Archbishop Peter Michiaki Nakamura of Nagasaki and Bishop Alexis Mitsuru Shirahama of Hiroshima.

“We are pilgrims of peace and hope, crossing continents and histories to remember the past and transform the future,” said Archbishop Wester in a 22 July press release announcing the pilgrimage.

“This journey to Hiroshima and Nagasaki is not only a remembrance but a recommitment to the Gospel call for nonviolence and the abolition of nuclear weapons.”

