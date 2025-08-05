What is the best way to donate to those in need?

My sister said to me one Sunday morning after Mass, “It’s so sad that we have to be suspicious of Catholic charities.”

She’s right, as she usually is. It is terribly sad.

This is hot on the heels of the latest news about Vatican financial malfeasance—which is an ongoing story with no happy ending in sight.

Among other things, the ongoing misuse of Peter’s Pence has been a terrible scandal.

Every time something like this happens, our pockets get a little bit shallower and emptier. And the poor of the world—who depend on us for financial help—suffer a little bit more.

At Mass that particular Sunday, we’d had an appeal from a large missionary organisation. I won’t name it. It looked very worthy from the outside, and I’m sure it’s worthy on the inside as well.

But being of a suspicious turn of mind, I now do due diligence on every organisation that asks me for money.

This organisation, based in Australia, helps overseas projects which sounded very worthwhile.

So I reviewed its annual financial report to the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission.

I found that only around a third of its income actually went to those overseas projects.

The remaining two-thirds stayed in Australia as salary expenses, funds for Australian charitable projects, and “other expenses.”

So if I give them $100, only about $35 goes overseas.

I know $35 can go a long way overseas—further than it can at home. But I think I’d like better charitable bang for my buck.

Also, if I give this organisation money, I can claim it as a tax deduction.

I’m sure we’ve all recently enjoyed finding out that we no longer get the nice tax refunds that we used to.

But is this a case of “I tell you solemnly, they have already had their reward?”

Did the widow who put her mite in the temple treasury ask for a receipt?

On the same morning of the charitable appeal at Mass, I’d also inspected my income tax receipt.

It turns out that a generous 40 per cent of the taxes I’d paid last financial year had gone straight into Australia’s welfare system.

Can I pat myself on the back for this? Not really. I didn’t have any choice.

This is all part of a bigger and longer conversation I’ve been having with myself and with other Catholics for a while now.

What is the best way to donate money to those in need? I can see the advantages of donating to this large organisation.

They are audited, their staff are probably mostly trustworthy, and I get a tax deduction.

But then again, I seem to be paying a lot of people’s salaries and only a trickle of what I give makes its way through to the poor overseas.

So I did some more due diligence, this time on one of the overseas dioceses where the large organisation had a current project.

I liked the look and sound of the local bishop very much. I’d happily have him here as my next archbishop.

And best of all, his diocese does its banking in Germany.

So I sent the diocese some money. I also sent them an email to tell them what I’d done, and what I’d like them to use it for.

I don’t get a tax deduction for this. I had to pay the currency conversion fee.

But it’s better that I take a financial hit than they do. I can afford it more.

And all the money—and I have to trust God here—will go faster to the place where it’s needed.

Once I’d done this, I was content. I know God was inviting me to help this project and this diocese.

But I’ve bypassed the normal channels because I am not sure I can stomach losing two-thirds of my donation on admin costs and staff salaries.

I can’t see any easy answers here. Yes, big organisations provide safety and tax deductions.

Giving directly is always full of risks. For example, I know people who collect funds for overseas projects they’re directly involved in.

Some of these people and projects I trust, and others I don’t.

Developing countries are full of scams, money laundering, bribes, and outright theft.

But so is the Vatican, as it turns out.

I can’t tell you what to do with your own money, or how God is calling you to share it.

But I would invite you to think about how you’re donating, and to what types of organisations.