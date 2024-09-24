Who are the only seven women who can wear white in front of the pope?

According to Vatican protocol, women on official visits to the Vatican or private audiences with the pope are typically dressed in black.

According to Vatican protocol, there are seven women in the world who have the privilege of wearing white before the pope. They include Catholic sovereigns and spouses of Catholic monarchs in the following European royal houses: Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg and Monaco.

The emeritus queen of Spain, Reina Sofia, has met with the last five popes from Paul VI to Francis.

- Advertisement -

This privilege passed to Letizia when she became queen of Spain in 2014. During her visit with the pope, a few months after the proclamation, the newly crowned monarch wore white. But white attire is not required for these women.

For example, Charlene of Monaco, the wife of Prince Albert elected to wear black for her last visit with the pope, despite having worn white in the past.

Likewise the Grand Duchess Maria Theresa of Luxembourg decided to wear black even though she earned the privilege to wear white when she became consort in 2000.

The Belgian monarchs can also wear white: the emeritus queen, Paola, and the current queen, Matilda. The latter held a meeting with Pope Francis in mid-September 2023.

But only Catholic monarchs and their spouses can wear white. For example, while Queen Maxima of the Netherlands remained Catholic after marrying Protestant Prince William, she is not allowed to wear white before the pope.