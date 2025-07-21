Where grace and faith meet sport

Worried about the overuse of TV and devices in the home, Charlie Sarkis looked for an active community where his boys would be encouraged to take part in a sport while interacting with other children.

The father-of-two began taking his boys to Karate but eventually found himself signing them up at a community basketball program called SomBallers in Sydney’s West.

In just a few sessions, Charlie noticed a positive change in his boy’s behaviour and an improvement in their listening skills.

“It’s been great being a father of two boys,” said Sarkis.

“They are very active and defiant in some ways which can be demanding.

“Burning energy after a week of school with basketball has really helped calm them down.”

SomBallers is a community basketball program run by Somascan Missions at St Christopher’s Primary School Hall in Holsworthy.

The program is aimed at youth aged roughly 5–17, focusing on skills development, drills, fun and faith-based community building.

Head coach and Somascan Religious Fr David Romero CRS started the program in early 2024 with the vision of creating a place where every child is welcomed, regardless of skill level, with patience, encouragement, and care.

“Inspired by Somascan spirituality, we give special attention to those who need more time, more guidance, or simply someone to believe in them,” said the assistant priest of St Christopher’s Holsworthy and St Joseph Moorebank.

“We believe in a gratuitous love that gives freely, just as God loves us.

“That’s why SomBallers is 100 per cent free, not just to support families under financial stress, but to show that love and formation are never transactional.

“At St Christopher’s, we’re blessed to see children thrive in a space where grace meets the game and where everyone belongs.”

This belonging is clearly felt by Charlie, who drives 40 minutes to and from Holsworthy and his home in Kogarah Bay.

It’s a big commitment for the father-of-two but one that he is happy to make for “a community that is growing and has the right mix for family.”

“We love the community, coaches and members who make us feel welcomed and are always accommodating to our needs,” says Charlie.

“Everyone wants to be there for the right reasons and you feel part of something good.

“It’s well organised and has a great variety of cultures and is very welcoming to all.”

SomBallers is a great place to make friends, meet new people and be part of a team sport, even if you’ve never played before.

During the evening training sessions, which takes place every second Friday, coaches lead the children in drills and games while focussing on building upon their skills and their physical and mental health.

For more information please contact Somascan Missions via [email protected] or follow them on social media @somascanmissions.