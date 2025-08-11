back to top
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Who is Sr Miriam James Heidland SOLT?

By Darren Ally

Sr Miriam James Heidland SOLT will be the guest keynote speaker at the inaugural Women’s Conference.  Photo: Supplied.

She is one of the most prominent female voices in Catholic media today. 

As a powerful global voice for evangelisation and discipleship, she has transformed her pain into healing, with a voice that is both dynamic and vulnerable, yet always authentic. 

Sr Miriam James Heidland SOLT’s faith journey from a successful college athlete with a party-girl lifestyle to life as a religious sister, has seen her become a worldwide media symbol of hope for anyone seeking a closer relationship with Christ.  

Through her podcasts and bestselling books, Sr Miriam is known for her honest conversations about her troubled past, her path to faith, spirituality, and personal growth. Each week, her message resonates with thousands of listeners and viewers, especially women, whose interest in her story continues to grow. 

On 27 September, Sr Miriam will be the guest keynote speaker at the inaugural Women’s Conference, ‘Anointed’ organised by the Catholic Women’s Network (CWN), within the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation.  

“To say we’re excited is probably an understatement. On a scale of one to 10, it’s probably an 11. It feels like an answered prayer,” said Helena Roumanus from the CWN. 

Sister Miriam James Heidland, a member of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity, laughs while sitting on a panel during the “Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America” July 2 in Orlando, Fla. Leaders from dioceses and various Catholic organizations are gathering for the July 1-4 convocation. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)

Helena believes it’s Sr Miriam’s ability to “connect with both men and women” through her “authentic female voice” and her willingness to “share about her sufferings and her stories,” that has made so popular and revered. 

Helena’s own connection with Sr Miriam began as a young stay-at-home mum. I couldn’t find time to get to church events when speakers were offering formation, so I found myself drawn to podcasts. I’d plug in my headphones and listen to Sr Miriam while doing the dishes, changing nappies, or folding laundry,” she says. 

What drew Helena—and so many others—to Sister Miriam was her “gift of vulnerability.” Helena explains, “she shares so much of herself in a way that feels natural and relatable. She’s authentic and vulnerable in her preaching, which really touches people’s hearts. It’s an agent of healing because everyone has experienced suffering, and hearing about it in someone else is so comforting.” 

This authenticity, Helena says, “touches people’s hearts, because everyone has that human experience. Everyone has that experience of suffering, and to hear about it in someone else, it heals your heart. It’s an agent of healing.” 

Sister Miriam will be offering two keynotes at the event with talks on the identity of women 

“She will be talking about what it means to be a woman today in our current climate, society and culture, and how that relates to our identity,” said Helena.  

Sister Miriam James Heidland speaks during SEEK25 in Washington Jan. 3, 2025. Each year the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, known as FOCUS, holds the annual SEEK conference to bring together thousands of its campus missionaries and college students from across the nation. For 2025, it was held Jan. 1-5 in Salt Lake City and Jan. 2-5 in Washington. (OSV News photo/courtesy FOCUS)

But Helena says audiences should not expect a theological lecture. 

“This is going to be a day of preaching and storytelling and a day of sharing the truth of who we are in Christ. That really is Sr Miriam’s gift. When she talks, she’s not so much lecturing, she’s but still preaching and communicating the Gospel in a heartfelt way.” 

For Helena, Sr Miriam’s message of authenticity and vulnerability has shaped her own role within the Catholic Women’s Network: “Women need spaces to be vulnerable. Women need to be reminded over and over again that it’s good to be authentic, that just being yourself is enough, and I think that message is still needed.” 

Sr Miriam’s ministry, which now includes work with the John Paul II Healing Institute and her Friends of the Bridegroom Ministry, which she shares with Fr John Burns, is “dedicated to the healing of clergy and religious,” but its impact is felt by all.  

She will also address Sydney’s clergy while in Sydney, along with Fr John.  

“When we invest in our clergy like this by offering them an opportunity for healing, that has a flow on effect to all of us,” explained Helena. “We will feel the fruit of that when we sit in the sacrament of confession with them. And they can pass that back onto us when they write their homilies, when they pastor us through their events and through just community and our conversations.”  

To register to hear Sr Miriam in person at the Women’s Conference on 27 September at Royal Randwick Racecourse, visit https://catholicwomensnetwork.org/conference/. 

Contact us: [email protected]

