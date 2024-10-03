Vatican doctrinal chief tells synod it’s not time for women deacons

“Rushing” to open the diaconate to women in the Catholic Church would short-circuit a necessary reflection on the relationship between ordained ministry and charismatic leadership, particularly as it impacts the participation of women in the church, said the head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office.

On the question of women deacons, “we know the public position of the pope, who does not consider the question mature,” Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, told members of the Synod of Bishops 2 October.

“The opportunity for a deepening remains open, but in the mind of the Holy Father, there are other issues still to be deepened and resolved before rushing to speak of a possible diaconate for some women,” he said.

“Otherwise, the diaconate becomes a kind of consolation for some women, and the most decisive question of the participation of women in the church remains unanswered.”

Brief videos about each group’s work were shown to the assembly; except for Cardinal Fernández’ group on women’s ministry, each video included the names and photos of the group’s members. The Vatican published written reports from each group, but leaders also spoke to the assembly about their progress.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, relator general of the synod, introduced the group leaders to the assembly and told synod members that the groups were “companions on the journey” toward helping all Catholics listen to the Holy Spirit and each other, value each other’s experiences and talents and collaborate in sharing the Gospel.